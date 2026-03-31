Telangana ministers laud Mahalakshmi scheme; more buses to be introduced

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka on Tuesday, March 31, attended a felicitation programme organised by TGSRTC to mark the success of the Mahalakshmi free bus travel for women scheme.

According to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Vice Chairman and Managing Director Nagireddy, the scheme has saved women Rs 10,000 crore and more than 290 crore free journeys were undertaken since its launch on December 9, 2023.

Also Read Telangana women saved Rs 10K crore from free bus travel: Govt

Speaking on the occasion, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar hailed the credited RTC employees, including drivers and conductors, for the successful implementation of the scheme. He also said that the government plans to introduce new buses on 340 new routes in Hyderabad as well as improve connectivity across the state.

On the merger of TGSRTC with the state, the minister said it is under consideration.

Minister of Women and Child Welfare Seethakka said that the government has proposed Rs 57,000 crore in loans to women’s self-help groups (SHGs) and supported nearly 4.78 lakh women in starting small businesses in the recently concluded Telangana Budget. “We aim to make one crore women financially empowered through various schemes,” she said.