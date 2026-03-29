Telangana women saved Rs 10K crore from free bus travel: Govt

Hyderabad: The Mahalakshmi free bus scheme in Telangana has saved women Rs 10,000 crore since its launch on December 9, 2023, the government said on Sunday, March 29.

Over a period of 28 months, Mahalakshmi scheme enabled women passengers to undertake more than 290 crore free journeys across the state, informed Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Vice Chairman and Managing Director Nagireddy.

Women from middle and lower-income groups, including students and workers who earlier spent between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 per month on travel, are now able to save, he said.

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The share of women passengers in RTC buses has also increased significantly, from 40 per cent to over 67 per cent, recording an average of 35 lakh women commuters daily.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar congratulated women on the milestone and said that the scheme has played a key role in advancing women’s empowerment.

He appreciated the TGSRTC staff for their continuous efforts in successfully implementing the scheme, noting improved access to employment, education, healthcare, and religious travel, enabling women to move freely across regions.

The Mahalakshmi scheme is currently operational in 81 per cent of TGSRTC’s buses, including 3,278 Pallevelugu buses, 2,039 District Express buses, 1829 City Ordinary buses and 1,044 City Metro Express buses.

The government will soon introduce chip-based smart cards for women passengers, eliminating the need to present Aadhaar cards and ensuring accurate data tracking.