Telangana: Minor among 3 arrested for stealing bikes in Warangal

Hyderabad: A minor among three persons was arrested by Subedari police of Warangal district over charges of stealing bikes.

Three two-wheelers and two cell phones all worth Rs 2.75 lakh were seized by the police.

The accused were identified as Visunuti Ravinder alias Bablu (21), Alugu Narasimha Rao (20), and the minor whose name is withheld. They are residents of Deenadayal Nagar of Hunter Road in Hanamkonda.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of Crimes, P David Raju the bike thefts had occurred last month.