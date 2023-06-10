Telangana: Minor among 3 arrested for stealing bikes in Warangal

The police recovered three stolen two-wheeler vehicles and two cell phones, worth Rs 2.75 lakh from the possession of the accused.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 10th June 2023 8:34 pm IST
UAE: Up to 5 years in jail for impersonating public servants
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A minor among three persons was arrested by Subedari police of Warangal district over charges of stealing bikes.

Three two-wheelers and two cell phones all worth Rs 2.75 lakh were seized by the police.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Absconding white-collar offender arrested by TS CID

The accused were identified as Visunuti Ravinder alias Bablu (21), Alugu Narasimha Rao (20), and the minor whose name is withheld. They are residents of Deenadayal Nagar of Hunter Road in Hanamkonda.

MS Education Academy

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of Crimes, P David Raju the bike thefts had occurred last month.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 10th June 2023 8:34 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button