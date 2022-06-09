Telangana: Minor gang raped two months ago, now pregnant

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Mabubnagar district on Wednesday, a minor girl was allegedly gang raped two months ago by two men, and is now pregnant.

The incident came to light when the doctor informed the victim’s parent’s of her pregnancy after examining her. The 13-year-old girl explained the issue to her parents, following which the mother filed a complaint on June 6.

The two accused were identified as Golla Ravi Kumar and Gaddam Srikant, the police said that both the accused were arrested based on the complaint. Kumar and Srikant were produced in a local court and have been sent into judicial remand.

“Kumar had be friended the victim, and he along with Srikant began frequenting the girl’s home while she was alone,” added the police. Upon noticing that the girl complained of weakness and ill health, and had missed her menstrual periods, the mother took her for a medical checkup.

The victim has been handed over to the Child welfare Committee, and will be staying at the state home in Mahbubnagar. The committee will decide the duration of the victim’s stay at the state home.