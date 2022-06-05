Telangana: Minor loses life due to suffocation in trapped car

Hyderabad: A minor girl died of suffocation on Saturday, after being trapped in a car in Nagarkurnool district. She had allegedly got into the car as its door was not locked properly.

The incident occurred on June 2, when the minor saw the car and entered it for unknown reasons. She then pulled the door, locking it accidentally. Nagarkurnool police said, “she tried to bang the window. But she failed. Later, she suffocated to death”. The girl is said to be a rag picker.

On Saturday, the owner approached the car, which was stinking. He opened the door, only to find the minor’s dead body. He informed the police immediately. Upon examining the nearby CCTV, the police found the girl entering the car, and eventually being trapped.