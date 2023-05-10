Telangana: Minorities Commission seeks report on SI attacking Muslim woman

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minorities Commission on Wednesday asked the Jagtiyal Superintendent of Police to submit a report immediately about the case of assault on a Muslim woman by Jagtial Rural sub-inspector Anil Kumar that took place a day earlier..

Telangana State Minorities Commission Tareq Ansari Sahab, taking note of the case through different sources, issued notices to the SP Jagtial on Wednesday.

Shaik Farha, a resident of Jagtial town was travelling in a bus when she had an argument with a woman over sharing a seat. The woman, who was later identified as the wife of Anil Kumar worked as a sub-inspector at Jagtial Rural Police Station.

After the bus entered the town, the sub-inspector stopped the bus and got into it along with a constable. The sub-inspector allegedly had an argument with Farha and snatched the mobile phone using which she was recording the conversation. He allegedly slapped the girl and later took her out of the bus and again assaulted her in public.

Also Read Telangana: Case filed against SI for attacking Muslim woman over bus seat row

“I was traveling in the bus along with my mother Razia Begum when the lady came and asked me to move aside. I told her there are other vacant seats that she can occupy and the lady started shouting. The conductor of the bus had asked the lady to sit at another place. The lady after taking her seat started abusing me in vulgar language. She informed me on the phone about the argument with some persons and the sub-inspector entered the bus and beat me up badly,” the victim told media persons.

Based on a complaint the police registered a case under sections 290, 323, 341 r/w 34 of IPC against Anil Kumar, his wife, and a constable. The higher police officials ordered an inquiry. In connection with the incident, the district SP also issued an order attaching Anil to the district police headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjedullah Khan wrote a letter to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and demanded the sub inspector be suspended and dismissed from service for his behaviour.