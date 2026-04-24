Telangana minority body launches AI skill training hubs near Hyderabad

The two centres are located in Zinatinium Institute at Attapur in Ranga Reddy district and Dinesh Overseas Consultancy at Boduppal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th April 2026 10:46 pm IST
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Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation (TGMFC) on Friday, April 24, inaugurated two skill development training institutes aimed at empowering unemployed youth from minority communities, offering courses in artificial intelligence (AI) prompt engineering and digital marketing.

TGMFC Chairman Mohd Obedullah Kothwal launched the two centres – Zinatinium Institute at Attapur in Ranga Reddy district and Dinesh Overseas Consultancy at Boduppal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district – under the corporation’s skill development and training scheme, a press release said.

Addressing students at the inauguration, Kothwal urged them to make full use of the government-sponsored training to upgrade their skills and secure better employment opportunities. 

Subhan Bakery

He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his continued support for minority welfare initiatives, the release added.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th April 2026 10:46 pm IST

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