Telangana minority body launches AI skill training hubs near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation (TGMFC) on Friday, April 24, inaugurated two skill development training institutes aimed at empowering unemployed youth from minority communities, offering courses in artificial intelligence (AI) prompt engineering and digital marketing.

TGMFC Chairman Mohd Obedullah Kothwal launched the two centres – Zinatinium Institute at Attapur in Ranga Reddy district and Dinesh Overseas Consultancy at Boduppal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district – under the corporation’s skill development and training scheme, a press release said.

Addressing students at the inauguration, Kothwal urged them to make full use of the government-sponsored training to upgrade their skills and secure better employment opportunities.

He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his continued support for minority welfare initiatives, the release added.