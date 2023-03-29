Telangana: Minority residential school principal makes objectionable remarks

Hyderabad: Telangana has a reputation for its Ganga-jamuni tehzeeb, traditions of secularism, and national integration compared to other states of the country, but in government institutions, people with right-wing mindsets are quietly doing their job.

It is alleged that the principal in charge of the minority residential school in the Adilabad district has been biased towards Muslim students and Muslim staff and has hurt sentiments by making objectionable remarks about Islam.

The presence of right-wing people in government departments is not new, but their appointment and activities in educational institutions and that too in minority educational institutions are surprising.

In a representation made by the locals to the District Collector, it was revealed that Narsa Goud, principal in-charge of minority residential school Boys I in the Chanda area of Adilabad district, has allegedly made objectionable remarks about Muslim children wearing skull caps during Ramzan and also objected to fasting during the holy month.

It is also alleged that most of the content on Narsa Goud’s social media accounts hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims. Surprisingly, most of the principals and other staff in schools run by the Minority Residential School Society belong to the majority community, and despite complaints about the activities of right-wing mentality staff, the society did not take any action. Apart from Saher and Iftar in Ramzan, students offer prayers and all this is not going well with the right-minded staff.

Model Schools are established in 194 educationally backward mandals in Telangana state to cater to the needs of students of those educational backward mandals by providing education in English medium from classes VI to X and Intermediate.