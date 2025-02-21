Telangana MLC elections: CEO holds meeting with collectors

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy on Friday, February 21, held a video conference district collectors to review poll preparations for the upcoming MLC elections scheduled for February 27.

The collectors briefed the CEO about election readiness, including assured facilities at polling stations, webcasting arrangements, micro observers appointment, training to polling personnel, ballot boxes overhauling etc apart from security measures at polling stations and strong rooms where polled ballot boxes will be stored for the Telangana MLC elections.

“They assured that 24-hour security and CCTV surveillance have been arranged for these facilities. The CEO also emphasized the importance of ensuring adequate facilities at polling booths and maintaining effective coordination among polling officials , distribution of voter slips , micro observer’s training and their deployment etc,” said a press release from the Telangana CEO’s office on the MLC elections.

The Biennial MLC elections will be held in the following constituencies:

Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ Constituency Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar & Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ Constituencies Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ Constituency



Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, Mahabubabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jangaon, Mulugu, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, and Warangal collectors attended the meeting.