Telangana: Rahul’s discussion with citizens to play crucial role in poll manifesto

Issue-based citizen interactions in Bharat Jodo Yatra have by far been the best in Telangana state. This is an internal assessment of the Congress party based on the nature and quality of citizens interactions that have taken place during the Yatra in each state. These discussions of the citizens with Rahul Gandhi are set to be crucial inputs for the manifesto for the forthcoming elections in the state and also related campaigns.

Structured interactions of 30 minutes were planned for each day of the Yatra in Telangana, which revealed the real problems and possible solutions of the people. There were 6 interactions over the 12 days of the Yatra in Telangana, each of which had focused on the burning issues of the state.

In what is now being known as the ‘Telangana Model,’ the interactions were designed around the ‘policy victims’ of the ruling government, like for example Dharani Portal or Fee Reimbursement scheme. The interactions included students, tribals, the underprivileged, and women, and issues like caste atrocities, communal agenda, farmers, and poor, among others.

Rahul Gandhi and Bharat Jodo Yatra enters its 4th day in Hyderabad

‘BJY has had a very genuine and real response from the people in whichever state it has been through until now,’ said a senior leader in the party. ‘However, Telangana interactions with Gandhi, set a high bar on how to explore issues and solutions.’

How joblessness is leading to an epidemic of HIV/AIDS & child labour in this region of Telangana… #BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/11Tygrqtw0 — Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo) November 10, 2022

Besides exploring issues, the interactions also revealed the engagement and focus of Gandhi on each issue, and his commitment towards findings solutions. ‘This showed the party the way on how to approach every issue and clarified on what should be the next steps,’ said the senior leader.

Rahul Gandhi with Mohammed Azharuddin at Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Several aspects of the interactions made them stand out. First, months-long research preceded in identifying issues for interaction. Second, ‘policy victims’ interacted directly with Gandhi. Third, the organizational leadership united around issues. Fourth, non-political coordination pivoted each interaction. Fifth, participants were chosen to represent occupations, castes, gender, age and regions. Sixth, daily outreach through media conferences and press releases was done.

Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi

The interactions were held on 27 October with Farmers; 28 October with Weavers and Tribal lands; 29 October with students and parents; 1 November with Women and Transgender; 3 November with Minorities; and, 6 November with SC, ST OBC, Women SHG’s and MGNREGA workers.

People from across the state and different groups came to Bharat Jodo Yatra for interaction with Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi showed his keenness on the issues and asked for solutions and also made sure to get those points being raised by state Congress unit.

Congress General Secretary Incharge for Communication Jairam Ramesh, AICC Coordinator incharge of SC, ST and OBC Wing K. Raju, Telangana AICC Incharge Manickam Tagore, State President Revanth Reddy, CLP Mallu Vikramarka Bhatti, Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yakshi Goud, Noted Author and Social activist Kota Neelima, Ex PCC Uttam Reddy, Yogendra Yadav among others have largely been credited for facilitating these interactions in the state with Rahul Gandhi.