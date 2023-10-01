Telangana: Modi calls BRS, AIMIM ‘family parties’, sounds BJP poll bugle

Hyderabad: Sounding the poll bugle for the fast-approaching Telangana elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the state was currently being run by ‘two family parties’. He said, “It is very clear who holds the steering.”

Although he didn’t explicitly mention names, his reference was to the car (the election symbol of BRS). The Prime Minister was implying that the AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, had a significant influence over the ruling establishment.

Speaking in Palumuru, Mahabubnaga, the PM said, “Development has come to a halt in Telangana due to these two family parties. They are known for corruption and commission. Their only formula is family. Party of the family, by the family, and for the family.”

Slamming the BRS and the AIMIM of ‘Parivartantr‘, the Prime Minister said that all important positions in these parties are held by family members and only outsiders are used as ‘support staff’.

These people are turning democracy into a family dynasty. Their party is run like a private limited company. The president, CEO, director, treasurer, general manager, chief manager, and manager all are of the same family. They keep some people from outside as support staff,” he stated.

Telangana wants change: PM Modi

He further said that the state’s people do not want a ‘corrupt government’ but a transparent, honest one with a development agenda.

Addressing the massive crowd in Palumuru, Mahabubnagar as ‘Naa kutumba sabhyulara‘ (My family members) throughout his speech, he blamed the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government of ‘massive corruption’ in irrigation projects and ‘indifference’ towards farmers.

“In the last Lok Sabha polls and by-elections in Telangana, people have massively supported the BJP. Today, after looking at the enthusiasm of the Palumuru people, it’s clear that Telangana wants to change because it doesn’t want a corrupt government but a transparent, honest one with a development agenda,” he said.

Modi blames BRS for ‘corruption’, slams Congress

The PM further alleged that in the name of pro-farmer policies, the ruling party has amassed ‘illegal wealth’.

Congratulating the women of Telangana on the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, Modi said that the state’s women know that there is a brother in Delhi who thinks about their welfare.

“We have immensely respected the hard work done by the farmers by providing a proper price to their crops. During the Congress regime, only Rs 3400 crores were spent for buying rice at MSP price. But our government, spent Rs 27000 crores and the money directly reached farmers’ bank accounts. This is our commitment to farmers of Telangana,” he said.

“In the name of irrigation projects, massive corruption is taking place in Telangana. Irrigation projects are inaugurated with a lot of pomp, but, farmers are not getting even a single drop of water,” he said.

BJP is committed to Telangana’s development: PM Modi

He further said that the BJP is committed to the development of Telangana.

“Highway development is key to the beginning of the growth story in any nation. Before 2014, in Telangana, only 2500 km of National Highways were built. But only in the short span of 9 years, our government has built an additional 2500 km by spending Rs 1 lakh crores. Our effort is to make it easier for people from small towns and villages to reach major cities. By doing this, business people, employees, students, artisans, and farmers got heavily benefitted,” he said.

Further slamming the ruling BRS, the Prime Minister said that ‘false promises’ regarding loan waivers were made to farmers which led to suicides.

“We don’t run the state government in Telangana. Even then, we did everything to help the farmers here. We reopened the Ramagundam Fertiliser plant which was shut for many years. Through PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana, Rs 10000 crores have been deposited directly into the accounts of Telangana’s farmers.

On Central Tribal University

After the announcement of a ‘Sammakka Saarakka Central Tribal University,’ in Mulugu at a cost of Rs 900 crores, the Prime Minister blamed the BRS government for ‘delaying’ land allotment for 5 years. “The BRS has no regard for Adivasi welfare,” he remarked.