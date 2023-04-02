Telangana: Modi is a compulsive liar, says BRS city in-charge

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Hyderabad district in-charge Dasoju Sravan dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “compulsive liar” and said that to ensure peace in Telangana, ‘KCR sarkar’ has to be brought back for the third time.

Speaking at the Athmeeya Sammelan held at Adikmet in Musheerabad constituency on Sunday, Daosju said, “It is extremely unfortunate that we have a Prime Minister who lies in case of every important issue. PM Modi lies about his educational qualification, sheds fake tears before every election that his life is in danger. Never have we seen such a compulsive liar in the political history of India”.

Also Read Telangana: Former NCP leader joins BRS

“He has cheated people on Rs 15 lakh every home promise, brought in disastrous demonetisation, looting people by increasing petrol, diesel, LPG prices and protecting his friend Adani. People should put an end to the atrocious rule of PM Modi,” he alleged.

Dasoju further said, “No other state can come even remotely close to Telangana. In fact all BJP-ruled states are lagging behind the state in welfare, development, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, agriculture production and other areas”.

He said that it was the responsibility of every Telangana citizen to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said that people of Musheerabad are politically aware and progressive. “It is heartening that Musheerabad people have stood by KCR during the Telangana movement. The party cadre has to ensure that information regarding the government’s programs is taken to each home so that the party comes to power again”.