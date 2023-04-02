Telangana: Former NCP leader joins BRS

Syed Abdul Qadir Maulana was earlier NCP's vice president, state president for the minority cell and a member of its core committee.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 2nd April 2023 10:16 pm IST

Hyderabad: Maharashtra Muslim minority leader and former NCP party’s vice president Syed Abdul Qadir Maulana joined hands with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of party chief and chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday.

According to a press note, CM KCR welcomed the minority leader with the party’s traditional pink scarf.

Known as a prominent leader in Maharashtra, Syed Abdul Qadir Maulana, was earlier associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He served as the party’s vice president, state president for the minority cell, and a member of the party’s core committee.

Maulana is known for his political stronghold in Aurangabad and neighbouring areas. According to the press release, the former NCP leader is impressed by CM KCR’s welfare schemes in Telangana.

