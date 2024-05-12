Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Munni recreates Heeramandi Alamzeb’s look

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the maestro of grand cinematic experiences, has made an impressive foray into the digital world with his latest creation, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. This period drama series has taken social media by storm, becoming one of the most talked-about web shows of the year.

Harshaali Malhotra’s Mesmerizing Performance

Amidst the buzz surrounding “Heeramandi,” Harshaali Malhotra, known for her heartwarming portrayal of Munni in Salman Khan‘s blockbuster “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” has emerged as a social media sensation.

Her recent rendition of the series’ song “Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye” has left audiences spellbound. In a captivating video shared on her Instagram, Malhotra dons a golden lehenga, her expressive eyes conveying a myriad of emotions.

The Grand Tapestry of Heeramandi

Set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement in the 1940s, “Heeramandi” weaves a mesmerizing tale around the lives of tawaifs (courtesans) in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. Bhansali’s meticulous attention to detail brings this historical setting to life, complete with opulent costumes, intricate sets, and soul-stirring music.

Netflix, in collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to open the doors to Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in 2024. The star-studded series features renowned actors such as Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal, and a few others in other important roles. The series started streaming on Netflix on May 1.

The web series is reportedly India’s most expensive show with an insanely high budget of Rs 200 crores.