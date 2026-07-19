Telangana monsoon: Expert committee to assess El Nino impact

Hyderabad: The government on Saturday, July 18, constituted a 27-member expert committee to assess the impact of El Niño conditions in the state. The committee will recommend appropriate mitigation and adaptation strategies and prepare state/district level contingency plans.

Dr G Chinna Reddy, Vice Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board, has been appointed as the Chairman. The rest of the members are given below:

Also Read Telangana govt seeks central aid over 40 pc rainfall deficit

The Cabinet on July 17 said that the state is experiencing a 40 per cent rainfall deficiency and urged the Centre for financial assistance.

Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said officials have been directed to prepare alternative plans for the supply of drinking and irrigation water and electricity. Farmers should cultivate crops that require less water like maize or pulses.

District-level meetings will be held across Telangana on July 20 to create widespread awareness among farmers and other stakeholders about the challenges posed by the El Nino phenomenon and its likely impact on agriculture.

The programme will also provide an interactive platform for farmers to engage with experts and government officials, understand the prevailing climatic conditions, clarify their concerns, and take informed decisions regarding crop planning and agricultural practices.