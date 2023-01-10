Telangana: More than 2.13 lakh minorities applied for subsidy loan

Hyderabad: The state government had launched a financial assistance scheme for unemployed youth and others in all districts of Telangana including Hyderabad. Through this scheme, financial assistance of Rs.1 lakh and Rs.2 lakh will be given to a total of 12,000 unemployed youths. Chairman Telangana Minority Finance Corporation Muhammad Imtiaz Ishaq said that so far a total of 2,13,000 unemployed persons have submitted online applications.

Online form submission was available till 12 midnight on 9th December. The government will give Rs.80,000 subsidy to beneficiaries who are taking a loan of Rs.100,000 through this scheme. The remaining 20% is to be paid through bank loan or by the applicant himself. In case of financial assistance for 2 lakhs, Rs.1,40,000 will be paid under subsidy and the remaining 30% to be paid through a bank loan. So that the poor minority can be facilitated to start their own employment.

Only 12 thousand people will be given financial assistance by the state government. They had queued for hours to submit forms at minority offices or Haj Houses and rushed to Mandal offices and MeeSeva Centres to submit online applications.