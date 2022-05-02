Telangana: Mother-son duo kill 70-year-old woman, arrested

Hyderabad: A 70-year-old woman was robbed and murdered on April 18 by a mother-son duo at Garidepally town of Suryapet district.

The police identified the victim as N Rangamma who belonged to the same community as the accused.

The accused, Konireddy Saritha, and her 12-year-old son run a milk center in a village in Suryapet district. They robbed and killed Rangamma in order to clear her debts, with them.

Upon being interrogated, Saritha confessed to the crime while her son spoke only after his mother asked him to tell the truth.

“On the night of April 18, she along with her son went to Rangamma’s house and attacked her. After the murder, they collected Rangamma’s jewellery and other valuables and walked out the house quietly,” said Suryapet police, speaking to The New Indian Express.

The next morning, Saritha continued with her regular chores, while the boy went to the school as usual.

By then, the news of Rangamma’s murder had spread and a crowd was gathered at her residence. Saritha also joined the crowd. Police said that Saritha did not leave the village as it would evoke suspicion.

Even when the police were working on the case, the mother and son were still calm. However, depending on technical and other evidence, police arrested them.