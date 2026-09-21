Telangana movement: CM aids kin of dead activists, missing one

Hyderabad: Taking note of their immense contribution to the Telangana statehood movement, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday, September 21, directed officials to provide financial assistance to the family of Mandala Raju, who went missing in 2013, and to that of late Lingala Kedari, who also served with dedication along with his wife, late Pushpalatha.

Thirty-four-year-old Raju of the Gorla Veedu village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district went missing on June 20, 2013, said the Deccan Chronicle. It cited Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao as saying that Raju was arrested and lodged in Cherlapally central jail before he went missing.

Writing to the CM, the MLA said Raju was his parents’ only child, and the latter were facing financial difficulties in his absence. The Chief Minister directed officials to sanction Rs 5 lakh to Raju’s father, Mandala Sammi Reddy, under the Telangana martyrs’ quota.

Likewise, the CM directed officials to provide Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to the family of the late Lingala Kedari and his wife. He said the couple, who ran a modest hotel, provided free meals, tiffins, and tea during the movement.

Lingala Kedari died on September 9, 2026, and his wife Pushpalatha the next day. While the CM’s OSD has sanctioned Rs 10 lakh from the CMRF, the Hanumakonda district collector has been instructed to ensure that the sanctioned financial aid is provided to the legal heirs.