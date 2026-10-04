Telangana moves to clear Section 22-A blocks on residential plots

Hyderabad: Telangana families who have been unable to register residential properties on certain patta lands may get relief under new government guidelines.

The government has instructed the district collectors to facilitate registration of eligible properties that were recorded as agricultural land but later used for housing without completing the Non-Agricultural Land Assessment (NALA) process.

Why some residential properties face registration hurdles

In revenue records, some patta lands continue to be shown as agricultural even though houses have been constructed on them.

As the NALA procedure was not completed for these properties, they have been included in the prohibited properties list under Section 22-A. This has prevented owners from completing registrations.

Under the new directions, district collectors have to examine applications from property owners and check whether they are eligible for registration.

For the property meeting the requirements, officials must collect the prescribed NALA conversion charges and other applicable government fees to complete the registration process.

Government asks officials to avoid delays

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy directed collectors to handle eligible applications within the stipulated period.

He said applicants are required to make repeated trips to government offices. Collectors have also been asked to send regular progress reports to the government.

The minister reviewed the implementation of the new directions with revenue officials on Saturday and asked them to ensure that eligible property owners receive the intended relief.