Telangana moves vehicle registration process fully online

Hyderabad: To resolve delays in the permanent registration of newly purchased vehicles, the Telangana Transport Department has introduced corrective measures and decided to implement a fully online document submission system for vehicle registrations.

Under the new rules, vehicle dealers must upload all required registration documents to the transport department within seven days of the temporary registration being issued. If dealers fail to meet the deadline, their login access to the transport department portal will be suspended, officials said.

The new permanent vehicle registration system will take effect on Friday, according to orders issued by Transport commissioner K Ilambarithi.

Delays in vehicle registration

Previously, temporary registrations for vehicles such as cars and two-wheelers were issued at showrooms, while permanent registrations were completed at transport department offices.

To improve convenience for vehicle owners, the government recently allowed permanent registrations to be processed directly at showrooms.

However, in several cases, registrations were taking three to four weeks to be completed. The delays were mainly caused by dealers submitting the physical Form-20 to RTO offices and uploading the buyer’s photograph later in the process.

To address these issues, Commissioner Ilambarithi has set a strict seven-day deadline for showroom owners to submit the required documents.

How the new system works

Under the revised procedure, dealers must upload scanned copies of Form-20 signed by the vehicle owner and financier, along with all other necessary documents, through the online portal.

Transport department officials have been instructed to review the applications within two working days. Applications will either be approved or returned for corrections during this period.

The department also clarified that physical documents will no longer be accepted for permanent registration of new vehicles after March 13.

Authorities warned that dealers submitting fake or forged documents will face criminal action. Additionally, if an application remains pending beyond seven days, the dealer’s login may be blocked from selling vehicles until the issue is resolved, the transport department said.