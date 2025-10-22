Telangana govt orders closure of all transport check posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport Department on Wednesday, October 22, issued orders for the immediate closure of all transport check posts across the state.

The move comes after Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways advised that there is no need for physical check posts after the implementation of GST.

All deputy transport commissioners and district transport officers have been asked to suspend all operations immediately and submit a report of the closure by 5:00 pm.

Also Read Telangana does away with transport check posts to improve efficiency

They have also been asked to remove all boards and barricades from the check post and display new boards announcing the closure, as well as the details of online services available to drivers.

Additionally, all staff currently stationed at these checkpoints are to be reassigned to other duties without delay. All physical barriers, barricades, and signage installed at these check posts are to be removed so as not to obstruct vehicle movement.

All movable assets such as records, furniture, equipment, and computers are to be transferred to the district transport office and all financial and administrative records, including cash books, receipts, challans, are to be preserved and reconciled.