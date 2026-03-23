Telangana: Mulugu district court receives bomb threat

According to court officials, the threat was received when a programme regarding World Water Day was being organised.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 2:06 pm IST
Police and Bombsquad officials outside the district court in Mulugu
Police and Bombsquad officials outside the district court in Mulugu

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed in the Mulugu district court after it received a bomb threat email on Monday, March 23, during a programme on World Water Day.

According to court officials, “The email claimed that bombs were planted in the court, hence all lawyers and clients have been asked to leave the premises, and the court proceedings have been adjourned.”

Based on the alert, a bomb squad was dispatched to the court and the police instructed everyone to leave the court premises immediately. In a video shared online, the police and bomb squad officials are seen outside the court.

Subhan Haleem

The Mulugu police said that an investigation is underway and more details will be revealed later.

Previous incident

This is the latest incident of a court receiving a bomb threat in Telangana. On March 18, the Warangal District Court received a bomb threat via email. Police said that court authorities received an email claiming there was a bomb on its premises.

On information, the bomb squad reached the court and conducted a meticulous search of the inside and the surrounding areas for about an hour, only to determine the threat was fake.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 2:06 pm IST

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