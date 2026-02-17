Telangana Municipal Chairperson, Mayor elections completed in 8 civic bodies

Hyderabad: Elections to the posts of Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Mayor, and Deputy Mayor were completed in eight municipalities where polling was scheduled today, February 17.

However, three civic bodies saw the process postponed.

Out of the eight municipalities where results were finalised, the Indian National Congress secured victories in seven civic bodies. The remaining municipality was won by Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Indresham.

Earlier, elections in 11 municipalities had been postponed and rescheduled for today. With the completion of polls in eight municipalities, the election process in three civic bodies remains pending.