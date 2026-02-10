Telangana municipal elections: Paid holiday declared on Feb 11

Hyderabad: In view of the Telangana municipal elections, the state government has declared a paid holiday on polling day on Wednesday, February 11, for all employees – both government and private – working in factories, shops and industrial units located in areas where elections are to take place to enable them to exercise their franchise.

The order has been issued under Section 3 of the Telangana Factories and Establishments (National, Festival and Other Holidays) Act and Section 31 of the Telangana Shops and Establishments Act.

Adequate security arrangements made: DGP

Voting for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations will take place from 7 am to 5 pm on Wednesday and votes will be counted on February 13.

In a press conference on Tuesday, February 10, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy said that adequate arrangements have been made across 8,203 polling stations, including 1,302 hyper-sensitive and 1,926 sensitive stations.

The DGP said that web casting has been made available inside all polling stations and outside hyper-sensitive polling stations. Additionally, 20 interstate border checkposts and 55 interdistrict checkposts have also been set up.

Reddy said that till now, 988 first information reports (FIR) have been booked for illegal transport of property such as cash, liquor, drugs and freebies under the Model Code of Conduct.

The election assumes great importance as the ruling Congress is seeking to consolidate its position following its success in the 2023 Assembly elections and recent Gram Panchayat polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopes to strengthen its footprint in urban areas.

Meanwhile, the BRS is looking to stage a comeback after setbacks in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.