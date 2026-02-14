Telangana municipal polls: Single-digit margins seal fate of 89 candidates

The civic elections were among the most closely contested in Telangana's recent history, with 89 wards decided by a single-digit victory margin.

Photo of Veena Nair Veena Nair|   Published: 14th February 2026 9:43 pm IST|   Updated: 14th February 2026 10:09 pm IST
Hand with election symbols representing Telangana municipal election results and voting process.
A hand holding election symbols, including a car, lotus, and ballot box, symbolising Telangana municipal polls and voting outcomes.

Hyderabad: The recently concluded Telangana municipal polls saw high-stakes battle between the ruling Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), with the former securing a dominant victory with 1,537 seats (51.3 per cent) and the latter managing 781 seats (26 per cent).

Out of these, the Indian National Congress won 35 seats, followed by the BRS at 26, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at 18, five seats by Independent candidates, three by the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and one each by Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Photo finish – won by 1 vote

The closest contests in the Telangana municipal elections witnessed photo-finish results. The fate of eight wards was decided by a margin of just one vote, with the Congress winning seven and one by the BJP.

In Mahabubnagar ward no 53, BJP’s N Ramesh Kumar secured 819 votes against Congress’ M Raghavendra’s 818 votes.

In Kollapur ward no 2, winner Uduthala Jayalaxmi (Congress) got 355 votes, defeating BRS’ Kummari Padma (354 votes).

MS Admissions 2026-27
Winner NameWinning PartyRunners-up NameRunners-up PartyVictory MarginDistrictMunicipalityWard
Uduthala JayalaxmiINCKummari PadmaBRS1NagarkurnoolKollapur2
Bochu SubhadraINCRajini ShanigaramBRS1HanumakondaParakal17
Budida SaiduluINCVallampalli Vinod KumarBRS1NalgondaMiryalguda18
T VenkatammaINCB JayammaBRS1Jogulamba GadwalGadwal8
Kodakanti HarithaINCJeevan Rao GorapadeBRS1MedakMedak6
Kanjarla SrivaniINCBegari SravanthiIND1SangareddyIsnapur3
N Ramesh KumarBJPM RaghavendraINC1MahabubnagarMahabubnagar MC53
SK EzasINCTahir Ali MeerBRS1NagarkurnoolKalwakurthy10

Six-vote margin most common

Fourteen candidates won by just six votes, the largest common narrow victory margin. The winning candidates included seven from the BRS, four from the Congress and one each from the AIMIM and an Independent candidate.

Mohammad Khaja Shamiya Uddin of the AIMIM defeated Congress’ Gulam Mohammed Ali Shafeek in Nalgonda Municipal Corporation, ward no 29.

Winner NameWinning PartyRunners-up NameRunners-up PartyVictory MarginLocation (Municipality/Ward)
Swathi PaboluBRSKrishna Kumari NarendrulaINC6Yellandu, Ward 18
Venkata RamanINCKothakapa Laxmi Kantha ReddyBRS6Waddepalle, Ward 3
Banda NareshBRSPraneeth Kumar EllandulaBJP6Huzurabad, Ward 7
Bollu RajuINDJanne NaveenBRS6Mahabubabad, Ward 28
Pragathi VisarapuINCBanoth JhansiIND6Maripeda, Ward 8
Thirumala Vasu DharavathBRSJarupula LaxmiINC6Bellampally, Ward 12
Awari RajashekarBRSGundeti ShekarINC6Medak, Ward 16
Ramunigari SwapnaINCBondi ArunaBRS6Thoopran, Ward 12
Anji Goud VeeramoniBRSUppala SrinivasuluINC6Devarakonda, Ward 18
Bojja ShankaraiahINCBojja VenkataiahBRS6Nalgonda MC, Ward 14
Mohammad Khaja Shamiya UddinAIMIMGulam Mohammed Ali ShafeekINC6Nalgonda MC, Ward 29
Akula YadagiriBRSMohammed FerozINC6Ibrahimpatnam, Ward 19
Potharam SathishINDDammagouni Ravinder GoudINC6Gaddapotharam, Ward 18
Bolli SrinivasBRSGandhe ChiranjeeviIND6Husnabad, Ward 13

Three-vote margin: BJP wins 2 of seven wards

The second narrowest vote margin was three votes, seen in seven wards. Two BJP candidates, Gidde Vijayalaxmi won the Gummadidala ward no 20 after defeating Congress candidate Shivani Ponnaboina, and Vangeti Prathap Reddy won Jinnaram ward no 2 after defeating BRS’ Sreekanth Bandi.

S. No.WinnerNamePartyRunners-up NamePartyMarginDistrictMunicipalityWard
1Gidde VijayalaxmiBJPShivani PonnaboinaINC3SangareddyGummadidala20
2Golla Parvathalu YadavINCKurpalli Narsing RaoBJP3SangareddyJinnaram13
3Pendem PadmaINCKalyani MettuBRS3MancherialLaxettipet10
4Vangeti Prathap ReddyBJPSreekanth BandiBRS3SangareddyJinnaram2
5Dhondi KavithaBJPNoorjahan Begum MDBRS3NizamabadArmoor16
6Ajay PolneniBRSJunuthula Kona ReddyINC3KarimnagarJammikunta4
7Eppa UmaraniINDMadhavi RangaINC3KamareddyKamareddy

Seven wards each witnessed narrow victories by seven candidates, with three winners each from Congress and the BJP and one from the BRS.

As many as 11 wards were decided by a margin of four votes and nine wards witnessed a five-vote margin difference. Ten wards were decided by a margin of two votes, while another 10 candidates won by eight votes.

Hung results

The Telangana municipal elections saw 36 hung municipalities and corporations. In these cases, according to the State Election Commission, the results will lie in the hands of ex officio members, including MPs, MLAs, Rajya Sabha members and MLCs. They will play a crucial role in selecting the winners (chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, mayors and deputy mayors).

Their role becomes decisive when parties are separated by just one or two wards, opening the door to intense political manoeuvring. However, only those registered as voters within the respective urban local body limits will be eligible to participate, the SEC clarified.

Photo of Veena Nair

Veena Nair

Veena Nair is the Online Editor at Siasat.com, where she primarily reports on religious and community-based hate crimes across India. She holds a degree from Sathyabama University, Chennai, and began… More »
