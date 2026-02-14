Telangana municipal polls: Single-digit margins seal fate of 89 candidates

Hyderabad: The recently concluded Telangana municipal polls saw high-stakes battle between the ruling Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), with the former securing a dominant victory with 1,537 seats (51.3 per cent) and the latter managing 781 seats (26 per cent).

The civic elections were among the most closely contested polls in Telangana’s recent history, with 89 wards decided by a single-digit victory margin.

Out of these, the Indian National Congress won 35 seats, followed by the BRS at 26, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at 18, five seats by Independent candidates, three by the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and one each by Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Photo finish – won by 1 vote

The closest contests in the Telangana municipal elections witnessed photo-finish results. The fate of eight wards was decided by a margin of just one vote, with the Congress winning seven and one by the BJP.

In Mahabubnagar ward no 53, BJP’s N Ramesh Kumar secured 819 votes against Congress’ M Raghavendra’s 818 votes.

In Kollapur ward no 2, winner Uduthala Jayalaxmi (Congress) got 355 votes, defeating BRS’ Kummari Padma (354 votes).

Winner Name Winning Party Runners-up Name Runners-up Party Victory Margin District Municipality Ward Uduthala Jayalaxmi INC Kummari Padma BRS 1 Nagarkurnool Kollapur 2 Bochu Subhadra INC Rajini Shanigaram BRS 1 Hanumakonda Parakal 17 Budida Saidulu INC Vallampalli Vinod Kumar BRS 1 Nalgonda Miryalguda 18 T Venkatamma INC B Jayamma BRS 1 Jogulamba Gadwal Gadwal 8 Kodakanti Haritha INC Jeevan Rao Gorapade BRS 1 Medak Medak 6 Kanjarla Srivani INC Begari Sravanthi IND 1 Sangareddy Isnapur 3 N Ramesh Kumar BJP M Raghavendra INC 1 Mahabubnagar Mahabubnagar MC 53 SK Ezas INC Tahir Ali Meer BRS 1 Nagarkurnool Kalwakurthy 10

Six-vote margin most common

Fourteen candidates won by just six votes, the largest common narrow victory margin. The winning candidates included seven from the BRS, four from the Congress and one each from the AIMIM and an Independent candidate.

Mohammad Khaja Shamiya Uddin of the AIMIM defeated Congress’ Gulam Mohammed Ali Shafeek in Nalgonda Municipal Corporation, ward no 29.

Winner Name Winning Party Runners-up Name Runners-up Party Victory Margin Location (Municipality/Ward) Swathi Pabolu BRS Krishna Kumari Narendrula INC 6 Yellandu, Ward 18 Venkata Raman INC Kothakapa Laxmi Kantha Reddy BRS 6 Waddepalle, Ward 3 Banda Naresh BRS Praneeth Kumar Ellandula BJP 6 Huzurabad, Ward 7 Bollu Raju IND Janne Naveen BRS 6 Mahabubabad, Ward 28 Pragathi Visarapu INC Banoth Jhansi IND 6 Maripeda, Ward 8 Thirumala Vasu Dharavath BRS Jarupula Laxmi INC 6 Bellampally, Ward 12 Awari Rajashekar BRS Gundeti Shekar INC 6 Medak, Ward 16 Ramunigari Swapna INC Bondi Aruna BRS 6 Thoopran, Ward 12 Anji Goud Veeramoni BRS Uppala Srinivasulu INC 6 Devarakonda, Ward 18 Bojja Shankaraiah INC Bojja Venkataiah BRS 6 Nalgonda MC, Ward 14 Mohammad Khaja Shamiya Uddin AIMIM Gulam Mohammed Ali Shafeek INC 6 Nalgonda MC, Ward 29 Akula Yadagiri BRS Mohammed Feroz INC 6 Ibrahimpatnam, Ward 19 Potharam Sathish IND Dammagouni Ravinder Goud INC 6 Gaddapotharam, Ward 18 Bolli Srinivas BRS Gandhe Chiranjeevi IND 6 Husnabad, Ward 13

Three-vote margin: BJP wins 2 of seven wards

The second narrowest vote margin was three votes, seen in seven wards. Two BJP candidates, Gidde Vijayalaxmi won the Gummadidala ward no 20 after defeating Congress candidate Shivani Ponnaboina, and Vangeti Prathap Reddy won Jinnaram ward no 2 after defeating BRS’ Sreekanth Bandi.

S. No. WinnerName Party Runners-up Name Party Margin District Municipality Ward 1 Gidde Vijayalaxmi BJP Shivani Ponnaboina INC 3 Sangareddy Gummadidala 20 2 Golla Parvathalu Yadav INC Kurpalli Narsing Rao BJP 3 Sangareddy Jinnaram 13 3 Pendem Padma INC Kalyani Mettu BRS 3 Mancherial Laxettipet 10 4 Vangeti Prathap Reddy BJP Sreekanth Bandi BRS 3 Sangareddy Jinnaram 2 5 Dhondi Kavitha BJP Noorjahan Begum MD BRS 3 Nizamabad Armoor 16 6 Ajay Polneni BRS Junuthula Kona Reddy INC 3 Karimnagar Jammikunta 4 7 Eppa Umarani IND Madhavi Ranga INC 3 Kamareddy Kamareddy —

Seven wards each witnessed narrow victories by seven candidates, with three winners each from Congress and the BJP and one from the BRS.

As many as 11 wards were decided by a margin of four votes and nine wards witnessed a five-vote margin difference. Ten wards were decided by a margin of two votes, while another 10 candidates won by eight votes.

Hung results

The Telangana municipal elections saw 36 hung municipalities and corporations. In these cases, according to the State Election Commission, the results will lie in the hands of ex officio members, including MPs, MLAs, Rajya Sabha members and MLCs. They will play a crucial role in selecting the winners (chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, mayors and deputy mayors).

Their role becomes decisive when parties are separated by just one or two wards, opening the door to intense political manoeuvring. However, only those registered as voters within the respective urban local body limits will be eligible to participate, the SEC clarified.