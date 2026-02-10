Telangana municipal polls: Voting on Feb 11 for 7 corps, 116 towns

Hyderabad: Polling for elections to seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities in Telangana will be held on Tuesday, February 11, marking another major electoral test for the ruling Congress and opposition parties, the BJP and BRS.

According to the State Election Commission, thousands of candidates have filed nominations across urban local bodies, with the contest largely emerging as a triangular fight among the three major parties. Independent candidates have also entered the fray in several municipalities, adding to the competition.

Aggressive campaigning

The elections are being conducted on a party basis, and the campaign witnessed aggressive canvassing by top leaders. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led the Congress campaign, while Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar campaigned for the BJP. The BRS was represented by its Working President K T Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao.

BJP national leaders, including party president Nitin Nabin and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also participated in the saffron party’s campaign.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi addressed rallies and conducted foot marches in several towns with a sizeable Muslim population.

Polling arrangements

With campaigning ending on Monday evening, the focus has now shifted to polling arrangements. Voting will take place from 7 am to 5 pm, and counting of votes is scheduled for February 13.

The ruling Congress is seeking to consolidate its position following its success in the 2023 Assembly elections and recent Gram Panchayat polls. The BJP hopes to strengthen its footprint in urban areas, while the BRS is looking to stage a comeback after setbacks in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Security has been tightened across municipalities, and election officials said all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth polling process.