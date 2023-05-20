Telangana: Municipal officials ordered to ensure water supply under GWMC

Hyderabad: Telangana MA&UD special chief secretary, Arvind Kumar in a special meeting instructed the GWMC (Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation ) officials to take immediate steps to ensure daily water supply under the GWMC limits and take immediate steps to utilize funds allocated for this purpose.

Arvind Kumar stated, “The officials must ensure daily water to every household even on the city outskirts under the GWMC limits by laying new pipelines, setting up feeder tanks, arresting leaks, and also fitting the water flow meters.”

On Friday, he and the West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar met with representatives of GWMC, KUDA for a review meeting.

At the meeting, he ordered the officials to finish the nala distillation works and build retaining walls to stop the monsoon from flooding low-lying areas. The authorities ought to speed up the works and complete the excess 30% works of the primary Nalas before the current month’s over to forestall the flooding during the following rainstorm season,” he said

Arvind Kumar likewise instructed the officials to set up sewerage treatment plants (STPs), grow and improve the Kazipet intersection, development of pipes, multipurpose local area corridors, and others.

With Rs 234 crore, the government is constructing ducts and retaining walls. He stated, “The construction of four stadiums in the four constituencies of Greater Warangal, each of which will cost Rs 5 crore, should be finished by August.”

The secretary of the MA&UD also suggested to officials of the KUDA that the renovations of the Kaloji Kalakshetram, the Warangal bus station, the Bhadrakali temple Madaveedhulu, the Inner Ring Road (IRR), the Hanamkonda bus station, and the Kakatiya musical garden be completed more quickly.

“Arrangements plans for the establishment stone laying function of Warangal bus stop are to be made in the first week of next month,” he said.

In the meantime, Mayor Gundu Sudharani stated that the GWMC was facing a shortage of staff in managing the drinking water supply, and he requested that the proposed 125 employees be appointed immediately.