Telangana municipalities surpass property tax target, collect Rs 1010 Cr

Municipal officials will be available to collect taxes even on Saturday and Sunday.

Telangana municipalities and corporations see Rs 1,010 crore in property tax collection in 2024-25.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s municipalities and municipal corporations achieved Rs 1,010 crore in property tax collections for the financial year 2024-25, thus surpassing the targeted Rs 1,000 crore.

In a statement to the media on Saturday, March 29, the department of municipal administration informed the public that the staff will be available to collect property taxes, despite Sunday and Monday being declared holidays.

“Citizens can continue availing a 90 percent discount on fine till March 31,” the media statement read.

The property tax collection for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs 922 crore.

