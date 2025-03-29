Osmania University presents Rs 815.69 Cr budget, faces funding shortage

The annual budget primarily allocates 55.65 percent to salaries and 38 percent to pensions.

Hyderabad: Osmania University, on Saturday, March 29, presented the annual budget for 2025-26 with an expenditure projected at Rs 815.69 crore.

Presenting the budget, Prof D Sreeramulu from the University College of Commerce and Business Management stated that the state government allocated a block for the Osmania University that was inadequate.

“In spite of pooling all the resources available in the University, there is a shortfall of Rs 43.15 crore as against the total expenditure of Rs 815.69 crore,” Prof Sreeramulu said.

A large part of the Osmania University annual budget primarily allocates 55.65 percent to salaries, 38 percent to pensions, 5.86 percent for contingencies and 0.49 percent for loans to employees.

The budget will help the construction of a classroom complex and court facility at the University College of Law at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore. Around Rs 10 crore has been allotted to set up the Centre of Excellence of AIML and Rs 2 crore for the construction of a computational lab at the Civil Engineering department.

The budget further proposes to complete a 300-capacity boys’ hostel at Rs 39.50 crore, along with interior work for a new administrative building, and maintenance of university structures. Around Rs 30 crore has been allotted for the construction of hostels for both make and female students.

 

