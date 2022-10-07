Telangana: Munugode police seize Rs 13L at Gudapur check post

Hyderabad: Munugode police seized cash worth Rs 13 lakhs from a car on Friday while conduiting vehicle check.

As a part of enforcement of the model code of conduct in view of the by­-election, a special check post was set up at Gudapur by the police. Officials made a special vigilance at the check posts and seized Rs 13 lakh which was being transported in a car at Gudapur on Friday.

According to the police, a person named Narasimha from Bhimanapalli of Chundur mandal was caught red handed with Rs 13 lakh cash in the dickey of his car. However, Narsimha told police that he got the money after selling a plot at Hyderabad and brought it to his native place while coming for Dussehra festival. He was taking back the money to Hyderabad in the car.

During the vehicle checkup, the police seized Rs 13 lakh in cash, from a car at Gudapur check post in Munugode assembly constituency.

The police said that the money was seized and the version of Narsimha would be verified.

The cash would be returned to Narsimha if proper evidence is submitted. The police justified the incident by saying that there was no evidence of the money found at Gudapur and that is why the seizure was made.

Munugode Police also advised those moving large sums of money to travel with proof of identity.