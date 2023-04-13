Telangana: Muslim man forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at Dhaba in Toopran

Hyderabad: A Muslim man was allegedly attacked and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by miscreants in Toopran, Medak district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Muslim man had come to drink tea at a dhaba, at 11:30 pm, where the accused from the Hindu community were also present.

The Muslim man went to the washroom to relieve himself when he found himself surrounded by four Hindu men. They allegedly attacked him and forced him to chant Jai Shri Ram. Terrified, the Muslim man dialled 100 for help.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Toopran sub-inspector said that by the time the patrolling party arrived at the spot, the Hindu men had left the place.

“The police patrolling party searched the area but could not find the alleged accused. The Muslim man also refused to file a complaint. Hence no FIR has been lodged,” the SI said adding the Muslim man hailed from Kamareddy district and had arrived from Hyderabad.

When asked if an attack took place, the SI replied negatively. “No assault or attack took place. No one was injured,” the police officer said.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, three Muslim fruit vendors were attacked and allegedly forced to drink alcohol in Patancheruvu in Sangareddy.

“The event was not motivated by hatred, but rather by a disagreement over fruit costs. According to him, the dispute resulted in a few individuals attacking the fruit sellers,” Patancheru DSP Bheem Reddy was quoted by India Today.

The suspects were booked under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).