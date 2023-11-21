Telangana polls: Muslim organisations’ JAC extends support to Congress

Hyderabad: In a major setback to BRS, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Telangana Muslim organisations has announced its support to the Congress in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections to be held on November 30.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 21, the JAC criticized the BRS manifesto for failing to address the demands put forth by them earlier. It said that all demands were unheeded and the pledges made to Muslims were not addressed in the whirlwind of election campaign.

On the contrary, The Congress has expressed its commitment to carefully evaluate the objectives outlined by the Muslim JAC declaration, and it has also incorporated the eight major demands outlined in the Muslim JAC declaration into its Minority Declaration.

“Telangana Muslim Declaration was published in three languages, outlining a set of 22 major demands aimed at fostering the advancement and progress of the Muslim community. Civil liberties activist Prof G Haragopal and late Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, managing editor of Siasat Daily had issued the Muslim Declaration on July 9, 2023,” the statement read.



It further stated, “The Congress’ Minority Declaration Drafting Committee approached us. We were extended an invitation to a gathering that was attended by every representative of the Muslim community. The Congress has expressed its commitment to carefully evaluate the objectives outlined in the Muslim JAC declaration, and it has incorporated the eight major demands outlined in the Muslim JAC declaration into its minority declaration.”

Moreover, the press statement read, “After attentively observing all of these developments, we have decided to declare our support to Congress in the upcoming Assembly election on behalf of the state committee of Telangana Muslim Organisations, JAC.”