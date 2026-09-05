Telangana Muslims’ status: Round table on Waqf, minority bodies

Hyderabad: Amid growing debate within Telangana’s Muslim community over their status in the state, the functioning of minority institutions and political representation, the Tahreek Muslim Shabban will organise a round table conference on Sunday, September 6, to deliberate on these issues.

There is also a concern within the community over the protection and management of Waqf properties, access to welfare schemes, and transparency in administration.

Sunday’s conference will be held at Media Plus, Nizamia Complex, Abids, at 2 pm and will be presided over by the Tahreek Muslim Shabban president, Mohammed Mushtaq Mallik. Ulema, Mashaikheen, intellectuals, representatives of religious and community organisations and social activists are expected to participate.

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Issues on agenda

The discussions are expected to cover Waqf-related issues, including the status of properties under litigation or allegedly encroached upon, legal safeguards for valuable assets, disclosure of income and expenditure, and the need for stronger institutional oversight.

Participants are also likely to examine whether minority welfare institutions are delivering measurable benefits in areas such as education, employment, self-employment, skill development and economic assistance.

Muslim political representation is another key issue expected to come up, with discussions likely to focus on the need for experienced and accessible leadership that can effectively raise community concerns with the government and other decision-making bodies.

Mushtaq Mallik said the round table was intended to provide a platform for a broad cross-section of community representatives to exchange views and suggest practical measures on issues affecting Muslims in Telangana.