Telangana: Muslims urged to participate in caste census

Hyderabad: The All India Milli Council Telangana has urged the Muslim community to ensure full participation with proper information with them beforehand when the caste census will be initiated in the state starting Wednesday, November 6.

In a statement to media on Tuesday, Mufti Omar Abidin Qasmi Madani, general secretary of the council, has appealed to the Muslim populace to know which BC sub-categorisation they fell under, as a large number of Muslims have been covered under BC-E (socially and educationally backward classes) category, while a small percentage of Muslims have been covered in other BC categories based on the vocation they have been engaged in.

“The future of Muslim representation in local bodies depends on the information members of our community provide the enumerators,” read the statement.

The council has asked the Muslims to be ready with all the documents such as the proof of identity handy when the caste census will begin on Wednesday.

Socially and educationally backward classes of Muslims