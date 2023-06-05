Telangana: Nagarkurnool integrated complex to be launched on Tue

Hyderabad: Integrated district offices complex, housing 32 government offices under one roof, will be inaugurated by Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Nagarkurnool on Tuesday.

Spread over 12 acres, the construction work of the offices has been taken up at the cost of Rs 52 crore for better delivery of services to the people.

The spacious complex has the camp offices of the district collector, additional collectors, and district revenue officer besides residential quarters for the district-level officers.

Grand inauguration ceremony of Nagarkurnool dist Collectorate office and SP office by Hon'ble CM Sri KCR tomorrow ie., 6th June 2023..

Equipped with centrally air-conditioned chambers for the district collectors and additional collectors, the complex also bears a conference hall, three mini-meeting halls, and a spacious waiting hall for visitors, among other facilities.

Additionaly, KCR will also inaugurate the newly built SP office in the district in addition to the BRS district office, following which, he will address a public meeting on the outskirts near Velama function hall in Gadwal.