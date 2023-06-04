Food processing units in all mandals after elections, promises KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday promised that food processing units will be established in every mandal in the state after the elections.

He said setting up the food processing units on a large scale will provide jobs to the youth.

Assembly elections in Telangana are due towards the end of this year.

Stating that a slew of new programmes and new planning is on the cards, he exuded confidence that Telangana will become the most advanced state in the country.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, was addressing a public meeting at the Nirmal district headquarters after inaugurating new buildings of the District Collectorate and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

He said that there was a big loot in the Revenue Department and no one knew who owned the lands but his government brought reforms and brought Dharani portal.

He slammed the Congress party promising to remove Dharani portal, saying that they wanted to bring in lobbyists and VROs again.

“Throw the leaders who opposed Dharani into the Bay of Bengal. Some political forces are demanding VRO and Patwari system, which does not exist anywhere in India, again in Telangana,” he said.

“We have seen the old administration and the Congress government also whereA extortion by VROs, changing Pahanis and changing land records were common. Today, land registrations are being done in just fifteen minutes. You will get the title deed in 10 minutes only. If the Dharani is removed, how many days you should visit offices. How many applications should you submit,” he asked.

KCR appealed to people to continue their support to his BRS so that it can continue the good work being done to develop the state and for welfare of all sections. He cautioned people that if the “evil forces” come to power in Telangana, they will do away with Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu and there will be no electricity.

He recalled that his government created four districts from the old Adilabad district which was once known as a remote district. There was only one medical college in the old Adilabad district. Three new medical colleges have come up in Mancherial, Asifabad, and Nirmal.

He announced Rs 10 lakh for each of the 396 gram panchayats in the district, and also sanctioned Rs 25 crore each to Nirmal, Muthole, and Khanapur municipalities and Rs 20 lakh each to 19 mandal headquarters.