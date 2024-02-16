Telangana: Nalgonda hospital official caught taking 3L bribe 

The ACB conducted a raid at Dr Lavudya's residence in Nalgonda and recovered the tainted bribe from his bag. 

Published: 16th February 2024

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday, February 16, caught a government hospital superintendent from the government general hospital Nalgonda while taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh.

Accused officer superintendent Dr Lavudya Lachu allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe in exchange for a favour to medical distributor Rapolu Venkanna (complainant) at his residence at Nalgonda. 

He was arrested and will be produced before a special court soon.  

Earlier this week, ACB caught a Tahsildar of Shamirpet Mandal of Medchal Malkajgiri District while taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh. 

Tags
