Telangana: Nalgonda ORR land oustees fall at Komatireddy’s feet seeking justice

Hyderabad: Farmers who had to part with their plots/agricultural land for the construction of the Nalgonda outer-ring road (ORR) fell on the feet of state roads minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday, June 17, appealing to the Telangana government not to acquire their lands.

“I gave my land which had a market value of Rs 30 lakh as dowry for my daughter’s wedding. After the state government started acquiring it for the outer-ring road, my her in-laws are asking me to give them the amount and only then can my daughter stay with her husband,” said a woman in her fifties, who fell at Reddy’s feet.

Even as she broke into tears while speaking with the media, she said that the land oustees had voted for Venkat Reddy, hoping that justice would be done to them on the land acquisition issue.

“We will all write our suicide notes naming Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and die by suicide,” she warned.

Venkat Reddy left the scene by telling them that there was nothing he could do on that issue but assured them that they will be given Indiramma Illu houses as part of the housing scheme/resettlement plan.