Telangana: Narcotics Bureau, Cyber Security Bureau inaugurated

Hyderabad: In a momentous occasion for the state, the KCR government unveiled the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) and Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau here on Wednesday.

State home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali along with excise minister Srinivas Goud inaugurated the two new bureaus in Tower-B of Telangana State Police Integrated Command & Control Centre (TSPICCC).

Also Read Telangana: Entries invited for video contest on impact of drugs

While the TSNAB will begin operations from the 12th and 13th floors of TSPICCC, the Cyber Security Bureau will function from the second and third floors.

City Police Commissioner C V Anand took charge as the director TSNAB. Speaking on the occasion he said the government has sanctioned three head offices, four narcotics police stations, seven regional narcotics control cells comprising of 26 narcotics enforcement wings in different commissionerates and districts.

Under the visionary leadership of H’ble CM KCR Garu, who aims to create and strengthen cybersecurity and combat drug-related crimes, Shri Mahmood Ali, Minister of Home, Prisons, and Fire Services, inaugurated the TS Anti-Narcotics Bureau & Cyber Security Bureau at TSPICCC. pic.twitter.com/LF36Fjix1h — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) May 31, 2023

The TSNAB is an amalgamation of exceptionally skilled officers and carries out vigilant surveillance, multi-jurisdiction investigations prosecute and coordinate with local, state and national agencies to dismantle drug cartels and illicit trafficking,” CP Anand said.