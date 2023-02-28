Telangana: New drug de-addiction centres to function from Feb 28

Hyderabad: Telangana health medical and family welfare department informed the state High Court that the newly established rehab centres would function from Tuesday.

Deaddiction centres take up treatment and care of persons who are addicted to alcohol or other drugs with the availability of various supporting medical care services or a unit attached to a well-equipped general hospital.

The addicts are given free treatment, yoga therapy and counselling services to develop strong willpower to resist the craving for drug abuse.

Secretary to government SAM Rizvi made the submission in response to a petition filed by social activist and advocate Mamidi Venu Madhav, seeking the development of de-addiction clinics in every district.

He further informed that six such medical facilities have already been established and are under operation in Osmania Medical College/Institute of Mental Health, Gandhi Medical College/Gandhi Hospital, Kakatiya Medical College/MGM Hospital, Government Medical College/GGH Nizamabad, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences/Hospital and Government Medical College/GGH Mahabubnagar.

These rehabilitation centres are much-needed relief with the state citing inter-state peddlers crashing into the cities luring youngsters into the consumption and illegal sale of drugs.