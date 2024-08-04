Telangana: New drug testing program to target students, IT workers

Hyderabad: The Telangana Narcotics Bureau is set to implement a new drug testing program similar to drunken driving. This initiative is targeted primarily at students from corporate colleges and employees from IT companies.

Additionally, the program will involve random inspections at various locations, including pubs, clubs, colleges, corporate schools, and event venues. Teams will conduct group drug tests at these sites, aiming to identify individuals under the influence of drugs.

Marijuana typically shows signs of intoxication for up to four weeks, while users of other drugs can be affected for up to three months. Test results will help officials identify those who have consumed drugs, who will then be questioned about their sources, including suppliers and purchase locations. This information will be crucial in tracing and dismantling drug smuggling networks.

Officials believe that extensive inspections and tests across the country will significantly impact the drug epidemic, particularly among youth.