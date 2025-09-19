Telangana, New Jersey sign pact on education, life sciences

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and New Jersey governor Phil Murphy on Friday, September 19, signed an agreement for collaboration in the education and life sciences sectors.

Inviting the great educational institutions of New Jersey, including NJIT, Princeton, Rutgers and others to Telangana, Reddy promised them all support if they establish offshore campuses in Hyderabad.

They also agreed to facilitate and promote film industry tourism.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) in New Delhi. While signing the agreement, Murphy agreed to support TelanganaRising’s vision and said, “There are lots of similarities between New Jersey and Telangana states. Together, we can make a huge difference for each other’s economies.”

The two leaders agreed to proactively bring trade delegations to each other’s states, and augment the investments in both states for maximising the potential for wealth and job creation.

The New Jersey governor also promised to support Hyderabad’s urban and public transport sectors through the NJ trains authority.

“From Metro to MMTS, Hyderabad public transport has received a big support from the New Jersey government. I thank Governor Murphy for this friendship,” Reddy said.