Telangana: New police quarters inaugurated in Markook

Hyderabad: Telangana home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Sunday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao strengthened the police system and proved wrong all those who said that Maoists would rise in power.

The Police Quarters at the Markook Police Station in Siddipet district were built with a budget of Rs 24 crore. The buildings include Markook SI quarters, Staff quarters, officers’ quest house, separate rest barracks for both men and women and a dog kennel among other facilities.

Addressing a gathering, HM Ali said that the chief minister had granted enough funds to improve infrastructure and procure new vehicles.

With the help of the state government, the police have been provided modern technology, effectively enabling them to reach an incident spot in five to 10 minutes, the home minister said.

Finance minister T Harish Rao said that the Telangana government had taken up several programmes for the welfare of the police.

Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said that the Telangana police were known for friendly policing in the nation. “They were also efficiently leveraging technology to crack cases”, the DGP added.