Telangana: New power plant to take Singareni’s capacity to 3350 MW

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries chairman and managing director N Sridhar on Wednesday said that the proposed new thermal plant with a capacity of 1050 MW would make the total power generation capacity of the company to 3350 MW.

In a review meeting the chairman of Singareni Collieries directed the officials to prepare the plans for the set up of the new thermal power plant within one month.

The Singareni board also approved the proposal to expand the 1200 MW thermal power plant in Jaipur of Mancherial with the set up of a new power plant of the capacity 800 MW.

N Sridhar informed that with the new plant the total power generation capacity of Jaipur power plant would become 2000MW.

The current 1200 MW power plant has been contributing to Singareni by generating an annual income of Rs 500 crores.

In the review meeting, N Sridhar instructed the officials to begin 250MW solar power plant works. With the completion of these solar power projects in Bhupalpally, Manuguru and Mandamarri, the total solar power generation by Singareni would be 550MW.