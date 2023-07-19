Telangana: New voters can enroll themselves till September 19

The Election Commission has asked all eligible citizens in Telangana, including those who will attain 18 years of age on or before October 1, 2023, to enroll themselves in the voters list.

“All electors/eligible citizens who have attained 18 years of age before October 1, 2023, and those who missed to enroll themselves on earlier occasions, can now file applications for enrolment, objections, and corrections during the second special summary revision of photo electoral rolls (SSR-2023),” stated a press release issued on Wednesday.

The ECI will publish the electoral draft on August 21, 2023; voters can file their claims and objections and new applications till September 19, 2023; and by September 28, all claims and objections will be disposed of. The final electoral roll will be published on October 4.

New applicants can file the applications online on the website www.voters.eci.gov.in till September 19, 2023.