Telangana: Newly married man sets himself on fire after separation from wife

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a newly married man set himself ablaze in Telangana’s Karimnagar district on Tuesday, April 7, after being separated from his wife.

The man, identified as Varun, is a native of Rangareddy. He fell in love with a woman from Karimnagar and they got married recently. The couple approached the Karimnagar Rural Police seeking protection. However, the woman’s family arrived at the police station and took her away since there was no proof of marriage.

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Upset over the incident, Varun set himself on fire after dousing himself with petrol. Upon noticing the man, passersby and the police tried to put out the fire and shifted him to a local hospital.

The man was later shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. He is currently undergoing treatment, police said.