Telangana: NIT Warangal student lands Rs 88 lakh annual package

Hyderabad: Ravi Shah, a final-year B.Tech student in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at the National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NIT Warangal), has secured an impressive pre-placement offer with an annual package of Rs 88 lakh from a US-based company, the varsity informed in a press release.

This achievement is noteworthy, as Ravi Shah is a first-generation learner who managed to land this lucrative offer after completing an internship, demonstrating his exceptional skills and hard work.

Ravi Shah hails from Punjab’s Ludhiana. During his time pursuing a B.Tech, Shah gained valuable work experience through two internships. The first internship lasted for two months and took place after Shah’s third year of study.

Later, in his final semester, Shah completed a longer, six-month internship with the company that ultimately hired him upon graduation.

Along with Shah, 12 other students achieved jobs delivering annual packages worth Rs 68 lakhs.

NIT Warangal informed us that 82 percent of its B Tech students have successfully bagged jobs.