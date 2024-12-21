Telangana: Nitin Gadkari assures review of RRR’s alignment

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has assured that a review will be conducted regarding the alignment of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) in the northern section of National Highway 65.

This commitment comes after a meeting with landowners affected by the current alignment, which they argue has been altered under pressure from industrialists, reducing the distance from 40 kilometres to 28 kilometres.

This change has reportedly split municipalities such as Choutuppal, Bhuvanagiri, and Gajwel, leading to significant concerns among displaced families about losing valuable assets and facing homelessness.

Also Read Land acquisition for Hyderabad RRR to be completed next month

The affected landowners presented a memorandum to Gadkari on Friday, December 20, supported by letters from BJP MPs and MLAs from the state advocating for a revision of the alignment.

They expressed their distress over the potential loss of property worth crores and emphasized that their plight had been understood by Gadkari, who promised to seek justice for them.

Additionally, Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay also received petitions from these landowners during this engagement.

RRR project

Spanning approximately 340 kilometres, the RRR will be a four-lane access-controlled expressway aimed at facilitating smooth traffic flow and reducing congestion in urban areas.

The primary purpose of this project is to improve regional connectivity, ease traffic congestion, and foster economic development by linking various towns and districts surrounding Hyderabad.

The project is divided into two main segments: the northern segment, which is about 164 kilometres long, connects towns such as Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, and Choutuppal.

The southern segment, approximately 182 kilometres, links areas like Choutuppal, Ibrahimpatnam, Kandukur, Amangal, and Shankarpally.