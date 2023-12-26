Telangana: No bone marrow in mutton, groom’s side calls off wedding

Hyderabad: Real-life incidents inspire movie plots. The reverse happened when the families of the soon-to-be-married couple entered into a tiff due to the exclusion of mutton bone marrow, instantly reminding of a scene from the recently released Telugu movie Balagam.

A engagement ceremony, that is believed to have taken place in November, turned sour when guests belonging to the boy’s family complained about how the mutton bone marrow was not served on the non-vegetarian menu. The bride’s side organized the occasion.

An argument soon snowballed into a fight between the two parties, eventually breaking off the wedding.

Police was called and tried to resolve the matter. Still, the boy’s family was not ready to listen as they felt humiliated by the girl’s side, thus calling off the wedding.

While the bride is a resident of Nizamabad the groom hails from Jagtiyal.