Wedding guests thrash each other over ‘less paneer’ in matar paneer

Indians are very serious about food. The level multiplies by a hundred when served during weddings. You certainly do not want to mess around with 500 -1000 hungry wedding guests.

Food at Indian weddings is an emotion. Be it the tanginess level in a sambhar or crispy hot jalebis, or a fluffy phulka or nicely cooked with all spices mixed Biriyani – it has to be perfect.

Now imagine being invited to a wedding and amid the air filled with thousands of spicy aromas and chaotic laughter of guests, disaster strikes – you are served matar paneer sans the paneer.

Matar paneer is a popular vegetarian dish considered an equivalent to non-vegetarian butter chicken.

Expect nothing less than a World War episode from there on!

This is exactly what happened at a wedding somewhere in northern India where guests of the bride and groom started thrashing each other, throwing chairs only because their matar paneer had less paneer.

A video of the disaster has gone viral on social media platform X attracting funny comments from netizens. The video was posted by an X account @gharkekalesh.

X reacts

